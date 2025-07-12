There is a craze for that 'glass skin' in Kerala too

Recent discussions over actor-model Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death have drawn attention to what seems to be a frenzied pursuit of the ‘glow’.

With reports noting that some anti-ageing medication might have played a villain, there has been a renewed focus on the larger subject of India’s ‘beauty craze’.



Kerala too is not insulated. For instance, the number of cosmetics centres has reportedly boomed from about 12,000 to over 30,000 in the past decade.



It’s high time that side effects of serums, creams, tablets, gummies, and shots — all promising the ethereal glow — were discussed widely. The ‘glow’ we are talking about isn’t a niche subject anymore.