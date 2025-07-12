'Will seek explanation in feet-washing incident', says Education Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Amid controversy stirring up against students washing the feet of teachers as part of Guru Poornima in Kasargode and Mavelikkara, Education Minister V Sivankutty has stated that an explanation will be sought from the schools regarding this. The minister has instructed the general education director about the same.

“It is condemnable to see such practices in some schools run by Bharatiya Vidya Niketan. This is against democratic values,” he said, citing the incidents that happened at Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Bandadka, Kasargode and Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central School in Mavelikkara.

Meanwhile, SFI also criticised the activity, urging to stop such forceful uncivilised practices in RSS-controlled schools. These regressive practices pull down the state’s education system, which upholds progressive, secular and democratic values, the state leadership stated in a release.

Students were allegedly made to kneel and wash the feet of nearly 30 retired teachers at the school in Kasargode offering flowers at their feet, as part of Guru Purnima celebrations on Thursday.