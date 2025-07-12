Young siblings die from burn injuries in Palakkad car explosion

KOCHI: Two young siblings who sustained severe burn injuries in a car explosion in Palakkad on Friday evening died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Emilina Mariam Martin (4) and Alfred Martin (6) passed away on Saturday, a day after the tragic incident. "The condition of four-year-old Emilina was critical after she suffered serious burn injuries. Six-year-old Alfred was on ventilator support. Emilina's death was recorded at 2.15 pm, while Alfred succumbed to the burn injuries after 3 pm on Saturday. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the police for the post-mortem and other procedures," said the spokesperson of the hospital.

Elsy Martin (40), the mother, and Aleena (10), the eldest daughter, are undergoing treatment at the hospital in Kochi. "They are admitted to the burns ICU. Their condition is stable. We have started treatment," added the spokesperson.

The explosion occurred on Friday around 5.15 pm in Athicode. Elsy was taking the children to a nearby shop after her work, and the car exploded as she tried to start the vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki 800. Aleena, who suffered minor injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Palakkad but was later shifted to Medical Centre Hospital in Kochi. Martin, the father of the kids, passed away a few months ago.