Ketamelon kingpin used ID cards sourced from darkweb for drugs trade

KOCHI: The kingpin behind Ketamelon, a darknet-based drug trafficking platform operating across India, procured identity cards from the darknet to ship LSD blots and ketamine, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found.

The central agency has initiated steps to freeze the assets of the accused, believed to have been acquired through proceeds of crime.

NCB had earlier arrested Edison Babu, a resident of Muvattupuzha, along with Arun Thomas, after a probe revealed that Edison was operating the Ketamelon platform on the dark web.

Investigators found that Edison procured multiple government-issued ID cards, such as Aadhaar, PAN, and election IDs, from darknet marketplaces using cryptocurrency to book parcels for drug deliveries.

“There are several platforms on the darknet selling forged identification documents. The accused used these to book parcels anonymously, helping him evade detection if a consignment was intercepted,” said an NCB source.

The agency has also identified several individuals who were purchasing drugs via the Ketamelon platform.

“We have located some of them and they are currently under surveillance. A detailed probe is under way with assistance from our units in other states,” an official said.

Investigators found that Edison had dispatched over 600 parcels to customers in the past year alone. While the exact value of the illicit earnings is yet to be determined, as most transactions were conducted using Monero (XMR). This privacy-focused cryptocurrency conceals sender and receiver details.

“We interrogated both Edison and Arun for four days after securing their custody last week. However, more information needs to be gathered, and we will be seeking further custody from the court,” the official added.

The accused reportedly made significant investments and acquired properties in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The authorities are now collecting detailed information on these assets to prevent further transactions.