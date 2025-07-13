Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan slams draft amendment on solar power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded the withdrawal of the draft amendment on renewable energy regulations related to solar power plants, warning that it could cripple solar power generation in the state.

“The draft amendment mandates a three-phase connection for installing solar panels with a capacity of 3 kilowatts and requires those producing 5 kilowatts of solar power to store 30% of it in batteries. It also includes levying a surcharge of Rs 1 per unit of electricity generated, to be paid to KSEB, and implementing net metering for those producing above 3 kilowatts. None of these conditions are acceptable."

"If the amendment is enforced, all solar plants in the state will be forced to shut down,” said Satheesan.

He criticised the recommendation to use batteries from two unavailable brands in the market, calling it corruption. “This is a pro-private, anti-people decision. Both the government and the Electricity Regulatory Commission should roll back the proposal immediately,” added Satheesan.