MVD suspects fuel leak in Palakkad car explosion

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) suspects a fuel leakage as the cause of the shocking mishap in which a car exploded at Chittur in Palakkad on Friday evening when the ignition was turned on.

A senior MVD official, who was part of the team that inspected the vehicle and prepared a preliminary report, said that the car was a Maruti-800, 2002 model, and registered in the name of the driver Elsy’s husband Martin, who had passed away three months ago, and had remained unused since.

Investigators suspect a fatal fuel leakage was at play. The MVD official explained that in cars manufactured after 2000 (MV-5 vehicles), petrol begins to flow to the engine as soon as the ignition key is turned. “If any damage happens to the lines through which the petrol is injected, then fuel spillage will happen,” the official stated.

“As per our finding in the preliminary inspection, we suspect that fuel leakage might have happened even when the car was first started and taken out. There might have been some small spores [leaks], and the petrol might have spilled onto the start motor.

When the lady turned off the car and alighted, the spilled fuel would have accumulated. Upon her return, when she tried to start the car again, the spark being produced at the start motor might have resulted in the fire. With the fuel continuing to flow to the engine, the flame got bigger and engulfed the car.” he added.

The report added that the central locking system also got jammed because its wires quickly burnt, preventing the occupants from escaping the inferno. “A detailed inquiry is on to find out the exact cause of the devastating fire,” the official added.

On Friday, Elsy reportedly started the vehicle from its shed after nearly three months, parked it outside, and then returned to the house. After approximately half-an-hour, she came back to the car. While turning the ignition key, the car suddenly exploded and caught fire, which rapidly engulfed the vehicle, trapping Elsy and her three children inside. Locals quickly rushed to the spot, bravely breaking open the doors to rescue them. The children’s grandmother, too, sustained burn injuries in her desperate attempt to pull them to safety.