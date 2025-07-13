Union Minister Amit Shah calls for Change, says BJP will form govt in Kerala in 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the BJP’s poll agenda in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday projected 25% vote share for the saffron party in the upcoming local body election. Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and claimed the BJP-led NDA will form government in Kerala in 2026.
Highlighting the Centre’s contributions to Kerala’s infrastructure, Shah said contrary to perception, central allocations to the state have increased. He pointed out that the railway budget allocation for Kerala, which was just Rs 372 crore in 2004, has increased to Rs 3,700 crore under the Modi government.
The Union minister was addressing a massive gathering of party workers at Putharikandam ground during the ‘Vikasita Keralam’ (Developed Kerala) event, which marked a significant show of strength for the BJP in the state.
In his speech, Shah lashed out at both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF, accusing them of decades of corruption and neglect. “For real change, Kerala must stop rotating power between the UDF and LDF. Both these fronts focus only on the development of their cadre. Only the BJP can ensure the development of the state,” he said.
Energising the crowd of around 30,000 party workers by raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, he took a swipe at CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “Let our voices be loud enough so that even the chief minister who is abroad hears this powerful gathering,” he said.
Shah launched a fierce attack on the LDF and UDF, accusing them of turning Kerala into a hub of corruption and lawlessness.
He also drew comparisons between major corruption scandals during their respective tenures.
Shah accuses LDF, UDF of betraying public trust, misusing power for gains
Shah termed the gold smuggling case as the “biggest government-sponsored corruption”.
“LDF has been tainted by the cooperative bank scam, Exalogic scam, LIFE Mission scam, K-Fone scam, PPE kit scam, and more,” he said. Shah also questioned the LDF’s inaction against the now-banned PFI, saying it was the Modi government that finally cracked down on the outfit.
Targeting the UDF, Shah brought up the solar scam, the bar bribery scandal and the Palarivattom flyover scam. Accusing both the fronts of betraying public trust and misusing power for personal gain, Shah said: “There is not even a single corruption charge against the Modi-led Union government,” he added. “Kerala has given enough opportunities to both the LDF and UDF, but in return, they engaged in corruption and turned the state into a breeding ground for anti-national elements,” Shah said.
Stating that the party’s support in the state has grown significantly, from 11% vote share in 2014 to 20% in 2024, Shah expressed confidence about forming a BJP-led government in Kerala in 2026. He also announced that the BJP will contest in 21,000 wards in the local body elections, with the aim of securing over 25% of the votes.
Shah strongly pitched the BJP’s development model, asserting that it rests on three key pillars—corruption-free governance, non-discriminatory implementation of welfare schemes and prioritising development above vote bank politics.
Rejecting the perception that the BJP is a party limited to northern India, Shah pointed to its growth in Odisha, Tripura, Telangana and Assam. “BJP is now a national party in every sense,” he said, urging the party’s grassroots workers to take the message of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Vikasita Keralam’ to every household.
Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised both the LDF and UDF for Kerala’s economic challenges. “The state is grappling with unemployment and inflation, yet neither the government nor the Opposition is doing anything about it. Only BJP can bring meaningful development,” he said. Senior party leaders, including Prakash Javadekar, V Muraleedharan, K Surendran, P C George, Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal and Shone George were also present at the event.
Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated Mararji Bhavan, the BJP’s new state headquarters, at Aristo Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. He hoisted the party flag at the new state office and planted a Kanikonna (Golden Shower Tree) on the premises.