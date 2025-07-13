Union Minister Amit Shah calls for Change, says BJP will form govt in Kerala in 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the BJP’s poll agenda in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday projected 25% vote share for the saffron party in the upcoming local body election. Addressing party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and claimed the BJP-led NDA will form government in Kerala in 2026.

Highlighting the Centre’s contributions to Kerala’s infrastructure, Shah said contrary to perception, central allocations to the state have increased. He pointed out that the railway budget allocation for Kerala, which was just Rs 372 crore in 2004, has increased to Rs 3,700 crore under the Modi government.

The Union minister was addressing a massive gathering of party workers at Putharikandam ground during the ‘Vikasita Keralam’ (Developed Kerala) event, which marked a significant show of strength for the BJP in the state.

In his speech, Shah lashed out at both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF, accusing them of decades of corruption and neglect. “For real change, Kerala must stop rotating power between the UDF and LDF. Both these fronts focus only on the development of their cadre. Only the BJP can ensure the development of the state,” he said.

Energising the crowd of around 30,000 party workers by raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, he took a swipe at CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “Let our voices be loud enough so that even the chief minister who is abroad hears this powerful gathering,” he said.

Shah launched a fierce attack on the LDF and UDF, accusing them of turning Kerala into a hub of corruption and lawlessness.

He also drew comparisons between major corruption scandals during their respective tenures.

Shah accuses LDF, UDF of betraying public trust, misusing power for gains

Shah termed the gold smuggling case as the “biggest government-sponsored corruption”.

“LDF has been tainted by the cooperative bank scam, Exalogic scam, LIFE Mission scam, K-Fone scam, PPE kit scam, and more,” he said. Shah also questioned the LDF’s inaction against the now-banned PFI, saying it was the Modi government that finally cracked down on the outfit.