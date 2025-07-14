Kerala ex-teacher sculpts ‘jumbo’ token of love for school

KANNUR: Though he is retired, former teacher Govindhan P P turns up at Government LP School in Kannur’s Kozhummal every morning like clockwork.

However, the 80-year-old does not go there to teach. The purpose of his visit is an elephant sculpture that he is making as a token of love for the students and for the school where he once studied, and later taught.

Every day, the resident of Kozhummal in Kannur’s Karivellur Peralam grama panchayat arrives in the early hours, quietly works on the cement sculpture and leaves before the students start arriving. Govindhan, who is making the around 4.5-ft-tall sculpture using his own money, started in May and plans to finish it by August.

While he has dabbled in making sculptures at home, this is Govindhan’s first time sculpting an elephant. He said he chose to build the sculpture for the school as the place holds a special place in his heart — it was where he studied as a child and later served as a teacher for many years. “Creating the sculpture is my tribute to the school,” he said.

Govindhan has never received any formal training in sculpting. He developed his skills through self-learning, driven by a deep passion for the art, and honed his craftsmanship with each sculpture. And he chose to sculpt a jumbo, as it attracts attention and is Kerala’s state animal.