Kerala local body polls: Tvm, Thrissur BJP’s priority in aggressive expansion push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear show of intent ahead of the Kerala local body polls, the BJP has set its sights on capturing two key corporations Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in the state. Party sources revealed these urban centres are the immediate political priorities, with extensive groundwork already under way to strengthen the BJP’s presence at the ward level.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s participation in a ward-level workers’ meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday underscored the seriousness of the party’s efforts. The event, which involved direct interaction with grassroots workers, was described by BJP leaders as a major morale booster and a signal of the party’s micro-level mobilisation strategy.

“Our aim is not limited to a few panchayats. We are targeting major urban strongholds. Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur are high on our list, and the work has already begun at the booth level,” a senior BJP leader said.

Sources said the party is leveraging growing anti-incumbency sentiments in the state and is keen on reshaping Kerala’s political landscape by positioning the BJP as a viable alternative to the LDF and UDF.

Amid this political build-up, Shah too outlined the party’s broader electoral vision, setting a base target of 25% vote share in the local body elections. However, BJP insiders emphasised that this is merely a starting point. “The 25% figure is a conservative goal. The real intention is to go beyond that and establish a lasting presence in every district,” a party source said.