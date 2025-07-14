‘Navagraha’ temple at Sabarimala consecrated

SABARIMALA: The newly-built ‘Navagraha’ temple at Malikappuram was consecrated near Sabarimala temple on Sunday.

The new temple, built on a traditional architectural method with brass roof-top, was consecrated by thantri Kandararu Rajivaru between 11am and noon.

The ceremony, which began with the installation of all nine ‘Navagraha’ idols, concluded with ‘kumbabhishekam’ on the ‘thazhikakkudam’ of the temple. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, member Ajikumar and devaswom commissioner Sunilkumar attended the ceremony.

‘Kalabhabhishekam’ was the special ritual performed at the temple. Other rituals including ‘udayasthamana pooja’ were held. The temple was closed at 10pm.

The hill shrine will be reopened on July 16 for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.