Palakkad man tests positive for Nipah day after death

PALAKKAD: Contact tracing has begun after a 57-year-old man from Palakkad district, who died at a private hospital in Malappuram on Saturday night, tested positive for Nipah virus, Health Minister Veena George has said. The infection was detected through tests conducted at Manjeri Medical College. Following the confirmation, health authorities drew up a detailed contact list and began tracing those named in the list.

So far, 46 people have been identified as primary contacts of the second confirmed case in recent weeks in the state. CCTV footage and other relevant information have been collected to map the patient’s route map and interactions.

A family tree has also been prepared, and intensive field-level activities are under way. Fever surveillance in the region has been strengthened, and authorities will use mobile tower location data for enhanced monitoring, said the health department in a press release. Further measures will be implemented once confirmation from the Pune Virology Institute is received.

With the new case reported, Minister Veena has directed officials to strengthen the response team further. The public, especially in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, has been urged to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals.