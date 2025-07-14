Sadanandan’s nomination signals BJP’s bid to emerge as real opposition in Kerala

KOCHI: By nominating senior RSS leader C Sadanandan, who lost both his legs in a political feud in Kannur, to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has sent a strong message to its opponents in Kerala.
The move, coming shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration in Thiruvananthapuram that the BJP will form the government in the state in 2026, has taken both the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF by surprise.
In his statement on Sunday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar unequivocally clarified the party’s aggressive posturing.
“We are not the victims of CPM’s politics of violence. We are the fearless warriors of the public movement to defeat it,” he said, quoting an earlier statement of Sadanandan.
The message is clear. BJP will project itself as the real opposition in Kerala and claim that only it possesses the grit to stop the CPM juggernaut.
The party believes this aggressive posturing will facilitate a political polarisation in its favour ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state.
Sadanandan’s nomination to the upper house has also boosted the morale of the RSS cadre, who face a tough time building the organisation in CPM citadels.
‘BJP wants to project itself as real Oppn in Kerala’
While the LDF and UDF protest against the alleged saffronisation of constitutional institutions, the BJP is sending a message that it will not compromise on its Hindutva ideology.
“Amit Shah’s call to raise the slogan loud and Sadanandan’s elevation should be read together. BJP wants to project itself as the real opposition party in Kerala. The message is that only it can take on CPM,” said political observer J Prabhash.
“However, I don’t think it will make any change in Kerala’s political sphere in the present situation. BJP is a marginal force in Kerala and can grow only if one of the major parties weakens. CPM, which enjoys the support of a majority of the Ezhavas and Scheduled Classes, is the real Hindu party in Kerala. With minority communities constituting around 50% of the population, the BJP can grow only if CPM loses its support base,” he said.
Political observer P Sujathan termed the situation “interesting.” “We cannot take Amit Shah’s statement as bragging. The nomination of Sadanandan will boost the morale of the RSS cadre and inspire them to work hard for the assembly polls.
If Shashi Tharoor leaves Congress and forms a secular party, he will be able to attract dissidents from both Congress and the CPM. He is acceptable to the Nair Service Society and Christian denominations. If the BJP decides to offer the CM post to Tharoor, they may be able to upset both fronts. So, I see it as a political gamble,” Sujathan said.