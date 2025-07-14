Sadanandan’s nomination signals BJP’s bid to emerge as real opposition in Kerala

KOCHI: By nominating senior RSS leader C Sadanandan, who lost both his legs in a political feud in Kannur, to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has sent a strong message to its opponents in Kerala.

The move, coming shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration in Thiruvananthapuram that the BJP will form the government in the state in 2026, has taken both the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF by surprise.

In his statement on Sunday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar unequivocally clarified the party’s aggressive posturing.

“We are not the victims of CPM’s politics of violence. We are the fearless warriors of the public movement to defeat it,” he said, quoting an earlier statement of Sadanandan.

The message is clear. BJP will project itself as the real opposition in Kerala and claim that only it possesses the grit to stop the CPM juggernaut.

The party believes this aggressive posturing will facilitate a political polarisation in its favour ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

Sadanandan’s nomination to the upper house has also boosted the morale of the RSS cadre, who face a tough time building the organisation in CPM citadels.