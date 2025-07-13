Sadanandan master a victim of Kannur's violent political fued nominated to Rajya Sabha

KOCHI: He is very calm and pleasing in behaviour. But behind the smiling face, is a man of grit and resolve. A teacher by profession, he is an ardent volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The nomination of C Sadanandan master to the Rajya Sabha is seen as a recognition given by the BJP to the sacrifice of RSS cadre who stood steadfast to the ideology despite threats and violent attacks.
Born in a communist family, Sadanandan master was active as a member of the CPM during his college days. He had his school education at Mattannur Sivapuram Higher secondary School where former health minister K K Shailaja served as a teacher. Later he completed his pre degree course at Mattannur Pazhassi Raja NSS College and pursued his degree course at Kuthuparamba St Nary's College. After completing B Ed at a college in Guwahati he joined Kuzhikkal LP School in Kannur.
Meanwhile, he had difference of opinion with CPM leaders and was attracted to the RSS ideology. He, along with some friends, formed a unit of the RSS in Mattannur, a stronghold of the CPM which invited the wrath of CPM leaders. He was made the Baudhik Pramikh of the RSS in Kannur at that time.
On January 25, 1994, a gang, allegedly CPM workers, waylaid the car in which Sadanandan master was travelling, dragged him out and chopped off both his legs. As he was writhing in pain the assailants scratched the severed legs on the road to ensure that he will not undergo a limb replantation surgery. The attack happened at Perinchery when Sadanandan was on his way to invite relatives to the marriage of his sister.
Sadanandan was 30 years old at that time. After recovery, he started walking with the help of artificial legs. He worked at Kuzhikkal LPS only for two and a half years. Later, the RSS helped him find a job at Sri Durgavilasam Higher Secondary School at Peramangalam in Thrissur district. He served as a Social Science teacher at the school for 25 years and retired from service in 2020. His wife Vanitha Rani is a teacher and daughter Yamuna Bharati is a BTech student.
"It’s a day of joy and solace to lakhs of nationalists who fought tooth and nail against violent ideology facing loss of livelihood and living a life of difficulty losing arms and legs. Sadanandan master is a symbol of Nationalist Resistance to inhuman Communist ideology and violence across the globe," said BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh.
"I accept the mission the oarty has bestowed in me with humility. I will strive hard to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Keralam upheld by the party," Sadanandan Master told TNIE.