Sadanandan master a victim of Kannur's violent political fued nominated to Rajya Sabha

KOCHI: He is very calm and pleasing in behaviour. But behind the smiling face, is a man of grit and resolve. A teacher by profession, he is an ardent volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The nomination of C Sadanandan master to the Rajya Sabha is seen as a recognition given by the BJP to the sacrifice of RSS cadre who stood steadfast to the ideology despite threats and violent attacks.

Born in a communist family, Sadanandan master was active as a member of the CPM during his college days. He had his school education at Mattannur Sivapuram Higher secondary School where former health minister K K Shailaja served as a teacher. Later he completed his pre degree course at Mattannur Pazhassi Raja NSS College and pursued his degree course at Kuthuparamba St Nary's College. After completing B Ed at a college in Guwahati he joined Kuzhikkal LP School in Kannur.

Meanwhile, he had difference of opinion with CPM leaders and was attracted to the RSS ideology. He, along with some friends, formed a unit of the RSS in Mattannur, a stronghold of the CPM which invited the wrath of CPM leaders. He was made the Baudhik Pramikh of the RSS in Kannur at that time.