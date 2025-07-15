‘Chairman’ out for gender neutrality, Kerala govt circular mandates ‘chairperson’ in offices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Chairman’ is out. From now, it’s only ‘chairperson’.

Continuing with its efforts towards addressing gender discrimination, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Department has issued a circular directing use of ‘chairperson’ instead of ‘chairman’ in administrative fields. The decision was taken based on the recommendation by a panel of language experts.

Welcoming the move, gender experts said it was part of an ongoing effort to ensure gender neutral terms. Demands to use such terms mostly came from women occupying the chairperson posts in different local self-government administrative bodies. In the past, the government had introduced the term to denote female applicants along with male applicants in all forms.

“Since then, we have been talking about bringing in gender neutral terms. The term ‘chairperson’ was suggested by women elected as people’s representatives. Even now, they are called ‘chairman’. It’s high time we change it. Now, women are in power; they occupy positions with decision making capacity, and ought to be accorded respect,” said T K Anandi, the gender consultant of the state government. She said such a change should come in legislation too, including the POSH Act. “One thing we can suggest is to introduce a ‘He/She’ or ‘Her/His’ wherever possible,” she said.

Amendment under govt consideration

Anandi said: “In the case of the Domestic Workers Bill, we know the majority of domestic workers are women. So they should be given priority.

An amendment is being brought in now. Here, we bring in not just ‘He/She’, but it should be ‘She/He’, as women get priority. The amendment is now under the government’s consideration.”