Husband, kin booked over Kerala woman’s death in Sharjah

KOLLAM: The Kundara police have registered a case against a Kottiyam native, Nidheesh Valiyaveettil, and his family in connection with the death of his 32-year-old wife, Vipanchika Maniyan, a native of Keralapuram.

Nidheesh and his family members have been booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Sections 85 and 108 of the BNS. The action follows a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Shailaja, who alleged that Vipanchika faced persistent dowry harassment and racial abuse from her husband and in-laws.

Vipanchika and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in their apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on July 8. According to the family, the constant mental and physical abuse forced her to take the extreme step.

The victim had been living in Sharjah for the past five years. Her family claimed the abuse intensified after the birth of her daughter.

Nidheesh had allegedly been putting pressure on her for a divorce and subjecting her to regular physical and psychological violence. Vipanchika had reportedly confided in her mother multiple times about the abuse.

A purported suicide note recovered from the apartment named her husband Nidheesh, his sister Neethu Beni, and their father Mohanan as directly responsible for her death.