Influenza cases on the rise in Kerala; 19 deaths so far in 2025

KOCHI: With 19 deaths and 1,857 cases reported so far this year, the state is witnessing a surge in influenza virus infection. In the first nine days of July, the state reported 382 cases and six deaths.

Influenza is a seasonal disease caused by environmental and other factors, with fever and body pain being the common symptoms. However, a high proportion of elderly population and youngsters with lifestyle diseases, cancer, and obesity poses a threat.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) research cell, there are three strains of influenza viruses in circulation now. “H1N1, H3N2 (both of which come in the Influenza A category), and Influenza B strains are circulating. Also, a vast majority of cases go undiagnosed as the symptoms are often indistinguishable from other common viral infections,” Dr Rajeev said.

The reason why fever and flu-related mortality is on the rise is the prevalence of comorbidities, pointed out Dr B Ekbal, a public health expert.

“Among the elderly and youngsters, more people are suffering from lifestyle diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. In Kerala, only 40% of the people control diabetes properly. Obesity is also a major factor,” Dr Ekbal said.

The severity of the disease varies as per the patient profile. “Those with comorbidities and among elderly, the condition can even cause death. If the host is weak, the impact will be greater,” Dr Rajeev said. Unlike Covid, influenza has effective treatment, and if symptoms are present, it is better to conduct a flu test, Dr Ekbal said. “The number of people who undergo flu tests is low in the state. Antivirals, if taken within 48 hours, are effective too,” he said.

An expert panel led by Dr Ekbal — entrusted with formulating a new immunisation policy in November 2023 — had proposed a mandatory administration of flu jabs to those aged 65 and above, but no action has been taken.

The data on seasonal flu released by the National Centre for Disease Control revealed that Kerala reported the highest number of deaths due to influenza A till April 30 this year.

Precautions