Kerala Catholic Church launches food factory to prop up ailing agriculture sector

KOTTAYAM: Amid crisis looming over the agriculture sector of Kerala, Pala diocese of the Catholic Church has taken a proactive step to address the crisis by launching a food factory in Pala aimed at procuring crops directly from farmers and turning them into value-added products.

The factory will source produce from various local entities, including farmers’ organisations, companies, farmers’ clubs, and self-help groups within the parishes. Crops such as jackfruit, tapioca, pineapple, bananas, and a variety of other fruits and vegetables will be purchased directly from farmers at fair prices.

Inaugurating the food factory at a meeting held in Pala, Agriculture Minister P Prasad said that farmers should have the right to set the price of their products and that if they make value-added products, the farmer will get the right to set the price.

“The traditional farming method of sowing, tending and selling should change. When the prices are set by farmers themselves and the products are converted into value-added products, income will increase. For this, a farm plan is being formulated and farmers’ associations are being formed. Farmers’ associations are of great importance. Kerala should move towards smart farming that uses modern agricultural techniques in agriculture,” he said.

The conference held at Steel India campus in Mundupalam was inaugurated by Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan. According to Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, who presided over the event, the project is envisioned as a unifying force for farmers in the region.

Launched under the auspices of the Pala Social Service Society, this initiative aims to establish farmers’ companies and groups to streamline the procurement of their crops. The activities are being led by the Small Farmers Agri Business Consortium of the Agriculture Department. The factory is housed in a 6,000 sq ft building situated on 6 acres of land at the Steel India campus.