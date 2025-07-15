Kerala University V-C seeks Kerala Governor’s intervention in administrative crisis

THRISSUR : Amid the worsening administrative crisis in University of Kerala, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal met Governor Rajendra Arlekar here on Monday and apprised him of the developments in the varsity, including the restrictions imposed on access to files, owing to pressure from the pro-Left Syndicate. Alleging that the university was being systematically undermined by people with vested interests, Kunnummal hoped the governor would adopt steps to resolve the crisis.

The vice-chancellor informed the governor that the impasse has led to the delay in processing crucial files, including degree certificate applications of close to 500 students. Emerging from the meeting, the vice-chancellor told reporters that he was keeping away from the university to avoid any violence in his name. He added that he could clear the files if he was allowed access to his office. Kunnummal also asked why no action has been taken against leaders of Left-backed student and youth outfits who threatened to physically harm him if he entered the varsity.

On the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, Kunnummal dismissed claims that the disciplinary action against him has been revoked. “How can Syndicate withdraw the suspension without convening a meeting? How can suspension be cancelled without VC’s signature on its order?,” he asked.

“In the name of all these, violence was unleashed, the property of the university was damaged,” the vice-chancellor said. He also criticised student and youth outfits who staged protests in front of his wife’s house over the registrar suspension issue.