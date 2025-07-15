Kerala Youth Congress lacks effectiveness at grassroots level: PJ Kurien

PATHANAMTHITTA: Veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien has reiterated his criticism of the Youth Congress, accusing it of lacking visibility and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

His remarks come amid an ongoing row between the senior leader and the youth wing, with both sides holding firm on their positions.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kurien said that his comments were not aimed at any individual but at the overall state of the Youth Congress in Kerala. “I don’t see any young leaders, even in my own constituency. Every panchayat should have an active Youth Congress committee,” he said.

Responding to the backlash, Kurien maintained that his remarks were meant for the betterment of the party. “The Youth Congress members we often see on television are not seen on the ground. What I said was with a clear conscience and without personal attacks. I stand by it,” he said. Referring to recent SFI protests that gained attention, Kurien asked, “Everyone saw those protests. So what’s wrong if I mention it?”

Kurien also launched a fresh salvo at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, calling him an “opportunist.” “When the Congress is in Opposition, Tharoor praises Modi. That’s not idealism — it’s opportunism,” he said. While asserting his right to raise concerns, Kurien also called for internal dialogue to resolve disagreements. “The leadership must engage and settle differences through discussions,” he said.

The remarks have drawn mixed reactions from within the party. Former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran responded sharply, saying Kurien’s comments reflected a misunderstanding of the Youth Congress’ role and history. However, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala took a more balanced tone, noting that Kurien’s views stemmed from concern for the party’s future.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress leaders continued to express their displeasure on social media, questioning the intent and timing of Kurien’s statements.