Ragging: Plus-I student brutally assaulted by seniors in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A Plus-I student at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) in Atholi, Kozhikode, was brutally assaulted by a group of Plus-II students, in an alleged case of ragging.

The victim, identified as Muhammed Amin, was reportedly targeted by his seniors who forced him to sing and dance. When he refused, the group of Plus-II students allegedly dragged him into the middle of the road, beat him mercilessly, and kicked him, according to a formal complaint lodged by Amin’s parents with the Atholi police.

The young student was seriously injured in the incident. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Hospital sources have confirmed that he is being monitored closely for internal injuries.

Amin’s parents expressed deep concern over the lack of safety on the school premises. “They humiliated him in front of others and thrashed him brutally when he refused to comply with their demands. This is not just bullying, but criminal behaviour,” they said. The police have registered a case based on the complaint and have initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the assault happened outside the school premises but involved students currently enrolled at GVHSS Atholi.

Education authorities have also been informed of the incident, and the school management is expected to conduct an internal inquiry. Child rights activists and local political leaders have condemned the attack and are demanding strict action against the culprits.