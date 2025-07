KOLLAM: Kerala, which is praised for its robust healthcare system, is now facing a troubling trend: a steep surge in preterm births. The number of preterm newborns in the state jumped from 6,916 in 2017-18 to 26,968 in 2023-24, a staggering 289% increase over seven years, according to data from the Health Management Information System (HMIS).

The rise comes even as the total number of live births has declined — from 4.93 lakh in 2017-18 to 3.74 lakh in 2023-24.

Also, the increase has been steady. Preterm births climbed to 13,077 in 2018-19, marking an 89% increase in just one year. Since then, the upward trend has continued.

Health experts link this alarming increase to deteriorating lifestyle patterns, which have led to a rise in conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes among women of reproductive age. According to experts, advancements in neonatal care technology have made preterm births more acceptable to both doctors and patients.

However, they caution that while such interventions can save lives, they come with significant risks.