Kerala leaders hail postponement of Nimisha Priya’s execution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday hailed the news of postponement of Nimisha Priya’s execution saying many people were involved in supporting the nurse on humanitarian grounds.

“I’m very happy that the punishment, which was set to be carried out, has been postponed. We all pray to God that the punishment is revoked. I am waiting for the best outcome. Let’s hope for that,” he said, adding, “Many people are involved in this effort (to save her). Everyone is doing their best. I believe the efforts will bear fruit.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the intervention of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar in securing the postponement of Nimisha’s execution, describing the news as both comforting and hopeful.

“The decision came as a result of the tireless efforts and initiative of Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar. It is the outcome of hard work driven by humanity and brotherhood. I congratulate Kanthapuram and everyone, including the action council, who worked relentlessly to secure justice for Nimisha Priya.

I hope their collective hopes and efforts soon come to fruition,” he said. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said: “May the intervention of Kanthapuram Ustad yield positive results. Let us hope his efforts, which led to discussions with Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, will ultimately be successful. We will continue to offer sincere support to everyone working for Nimisha Priya’s release. Now, we await the happy news of her release after overcoming all legal hurdles.”