Kerala to explore AI in daily operations for people’s benefit, says Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: The state government will explore the possibilities of using artificial intelligence, including GenAI, to simplify the state administration’s day-to-day operations to the benefit of the people, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an Ecosystem Incubation Centre (EIC) set up by IBM at Infopark, Kakkanad.

“Kerala has a progressive social climate that encourages free thinking and scientific consciousness. So there is great potential for innovation,” he said.

Emphasising the need for a “clear understanding and consultation,” ahead of introducing AI in the government’s daily operations, the minister said that its implementation would not compromise on privacy and data security.

“This kind of a change will be very beneficial to the people,” he pointed out, also noting that the IBM campus in Kochi has been one of the fastest-growing in the world. Rajeeve recalled that the government had prepared a draft proposal called ‘Industry 4.0’ for the introduction of AI in the industrial sector. “We will take a decision on this after receiving the feedback from the industry,” he added.

IBM Software senior vice-president Dinesh Nirmal said that Kerala has enjoyed an advantage in availability of skill and operational excellence, adding that that the incubation centre was established to fully utilise the excellent IT ecosystem in the state.