Kerala’s dairy giant Milma reaches Gulf shores, eyes US and Maldives

KOZHIKODE: That was once a staple in local supermarkets across Kerala and other parts of the country is now making its mark on the international stage. The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, the beloved dairy brand, has officially begun its global journey, with over three tonnes of its diverse products recently shipped to various Gulf countries.

This significant move follows a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Milma and the Lulu Group, aiming to expand Milma’s distribution beyond Indian borders.

For years, Milma ghee has found its way to shelves in the Gulf. But this latest shipment marks a new chapter, broadening the product portfolio available to the expatriate community and other consumers. The initial consignment, weighing over three tonnes, includes a delectable array of items such as paneer butter masala, instant pulisseri mix, ready-to-drink palada payasam, flavoured milk, and clarified butter (ghee) and instant milk powder.

The Lulu Group is directly managing the distribution, ensuring these products reach consumers across its extensive network of malls and retail outlets in the Gulf region.

“This is our first step,” Milma chairman K S Mani told TNIE, highlighting the cooperative’s ambitious plans.

“We are also making products as per the requirement of Maldives. We have accepted the first order for long-life milk from Maldives.”

Mani revealed that Milma is working on customising special milk flavours for the Maldivian market, tailoring them to local tastes and preferences.

“We will be taking the support of merchant exporters able to distribute our products in places we are completely clueless about,” he said, emphasising the strategic partnerships crucial for navigating new international markets.