Kerala’s heli-tourism dream struggles to take off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s ambitious heli-tourism initiative has run into rough weather even before take-off as the tourism department continues to struggle to attract helicopter service providers. With not many bidders in sight, the department has extended the deadline for Expression of Interest (EoI) for the third time.

According to official sources, so far, just one operator has responded to the EoI floated in May. “If we don’t receive at least one more valid proposal, the entire initiative will be adversely affected. We are waiting as there’s a possibility of another bidder showing interest. Only if the proposal matches the requirements can we go ahead,” an official with the tourism department told TNIE. The official said if the proposal is not viable, EoI will be invited once more. “If the result is the same, we will inform the government, which will decide whether to proceed or abandon the initiative,” the official added.

The plan is to enlist certified helicopter service operators and aggregators to provide regular, safe and convenient aerial transport linking key tourist destinations such as Kochi, Thekkady, Munnar, Kumarakom, Vagamon and Bekal.

According to industry experts, Kerala Tourism should offer more to woo helicopter operators to the state. “Private players need business and the government should invest in the segment to make this initiative a success. Ideally, the government should invite tenders and bring operators by assuring minimum flying hours,” said Anil Narayanan, accountable manager of Chipsan Aviation, a helicopter service provider operating in the state for the past 12 years.

Launched in December 2023, the heli-tourism initiative failed to gain traction initially due to the absence of a clear policy and restrictions from the tourism department.