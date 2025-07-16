Multiplexes, declining footfall turn villains for small cinemas in Kerala

KOCHI: The quality of films made in Kerala and the acceptance for other language films among Malayali audiences have prompted multiplex companies to expand their footprint in the state. While they offer cinemagoers a better audiovisual experience, the development is posing a threat to small cinema halls, according to industry experts.

Rising business costs, decline in viewership, and fewer hit films have affected single-screen cinemas, especially in cities. To put things in perspective, PVR INOX, the largest multiplex chain in India, has 42 screens across Kerala. Mexico-based international cinema chain Cinepolis has 11 screens in Kochi, including three VIP screens.

According to Liberty Basheer, film producer and chairman of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, these multiplexes are now focusing on Kerala because the state has better films compared to other states.

“People in Kerala accept and watch movies of all languages. Also, these multiplexes can collect a larger amount as ticket fare as there is no limit on ticket prices in the state,” Basheer tells TNIE.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) also has as many as 17 screens in six districts.

“Work is on to launch nine more screens, three in Kayalam (Kozhikode) and two each in Payyannur (Kannur), Alakappa Nagar (Thrissur), and Vaikom (Kottayam). The new screens will be opened in six to seven months,” says an official with KSFDC.

K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), points out that the number of screens is increasing but the number of cinemagoers is not.

“The growth of multiplexes has been affecting single-screen cinemas. People go to a cinema only if the film is good. In the case of multiplexes, more often than not, people watch a film while visiting a mall for shopping or other purposes. Small cinemas don’t have such an option to offer,” he says, adding that the trend has affected cinemas in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram more.