Samagra Shiksha: Kerala to explore legal options over delay in central funds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will explore legal options regarding the denial of central funds to the tune of Rs 1,466 crore to Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) for nearly two years, allegedly due to non-implementation of the National Education Policy. Senior education department officials will meet Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup on Thursday to discuss the issue, sources said.

A decision has been made to approach the court. “The officials will meet the AG to finalise the appropriate legal platform,” said a senior official.

The denial of funds for two years has left the students in a lurch. Distribution of orthopaedic equipment for children with disabilities, textbooks, uniforms and travel allowances have been pending for long.

The Union government has not released funds to SSK since the second half of the 2023-24 academic year. No reason has been cited for the delay.

The SSK, however, is conducting therapy for autistic children and other basic activities through funds from the state and local self-governments, sources said. But nearly everything else has come to a standstill.

Fund crunch has crippled many projects, says official

Earlier, the implementation of many centrally sponsored schemes under the National Health Mission were affected in the state, due to a delay in central grants.

The state has been locked in a major dispute with the Union government over the latter insisting on branding of schemes funded by the Centre.

In the case of SSK, non implementation of NEP could be the reason for non-issue of funds, said officials.

“No official reason has been cited for the delay. But as per unofficial communication, fund allocation has been affected due to non-implementation of NEP,” a top education department official told TNIE.

The funds are supposed to move through the PM-SHRI (PM-ScHools for Rising India) scheme, which falls under NEP.

Fund shortage has severely crippled many projects, said SSK officials. “Inclusive education, RTE entitlements, vocational education projects, learning enhancement activities have all been severely affected due to the lack of funds,” said SSK state project director Supriya A R.

Generally, SSK receives 60% of funds from the centre and the remaining from the state. Even tha payment of salaries to employees is in crisis due to the state’s financial situation. Department officials have discussed with the finance minister the allocation of additional funds to provide salary.