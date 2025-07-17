13-year-old boy electrocuted in Kollam; minister seeks detailed report from KSEB

KOLLAM: A class 8 student from Thevalakkara, Kollam was electrocuted on Thursday morning. The victim Midhun (13), reportedly came in contact with an electric line at Thevalakkara Boys High School. The boy was trying take his footwear from the top of a cycle shed while playing with his friends, near to which an electric line was reportedly lying low.

Minister of Electricity, K Krishnankutty has instructed the Kollam electrical circle chief engineer and chief electrical inspector to file a detailed report on the incident by 3 pm Thursday. "The line was there for a long time. When the school built a new cycle shed below it, the height difference between the line and the shed reduced, leading to the tragic incident," the minister's office informed, adding that more details can be known only after the report gets submitted.

"From what we understand, the child comes from an economically weaker background. If there was a fault from the side of KSEB, they should openly admit it,“ Kunnathur MLA Kovur Kunjumon said to the TNIE. He also added that the Education minister and secretary will visit the place. The legislator also said that the government should provide support to the family, and instruct KSEB to be cautious to avoid similar incidents in the future.

After the incident, the child was administered intensive care at the Sasthamcotta Taluk Government Hospital, but efforts went in vain.After the incident, the child was administered intensive care at the Sasthamcotta Taluk Government Hospital, but efforts went in vain.The Sasthamcotta Police Station has filed an FIR on the issue, and the inquest procedure is underway. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.