Air India Express announces flash sale with domestic fares from Rs 1,299, international from Rs 4,340

KOCHI: Air India Express has launched a limited-period ‘Flash Sale’ across its domestic and international network. On domestic routes, logged-in users can book Xpress Lite starting from Rs 1,299 (with zero check-in baggage) for logged-in members and Xpress Value fares from Rs 1,499.

Travellers can book their flights on these attractive fares through the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app.

For international routes, the flash sale fares start from Rs 4,340 for Xpress Lite, Rs 4,914 for Xpress Value, and Rs 5,776 for Xpress Flex. The discounted fares for both domestic and international flights are valid for bookings made until July 18, 2025, and travel between July 15 and September 21, 2025.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on Xpress Lite bookings made with select payment methods on the airline’s website and mobile app. Xpress Lite fares also offer added benefits, including the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no cost and discounted check-in baggage rates – Rs 1,000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1,300 for 20 kg on international flights.