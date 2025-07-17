Coconut oil price surge hits Kozhikode halwa makers hard; production, sales drop

KOZHIKODE: The halwa industry in Kozhikode is under a severe crisis following an unprecedented surge in coconut oil prices. The scarcity and rising cost of coconut oil -- a key ingredient in halwa preparation -- have led to a steep hike in the popular sweet’s price, forcing producers to scale down production and sales.

At Halwa Street in Big Bazar, home to around 100 halwa-making units, production has come down significantly in recent weeks.

“We used to make 35 kg each of 10 varieties of halwa daily, totalling 350 kg. To prepare this, we need about 35-40 litres of coconut oil. With prices touching Rs 480 per litre, it now costs us Rs 18,240 a day just for oil,” Mujeeb, proprietor of PKM Wholesale Halwas on Gujarati Street, told TNIE.

The price hike has left traditional halwa producers, some with a century-old legacy, struggling.

“Earlier, the wholesale price of regular halwa was Rs 80 to 90 per kg. Now, we cannot afford to sell it at that rate. Special halwa is priced at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, while fruit and nut varieties have crossed Rs 200 wholesale. Retail rates go even higher. So, we now produce halwa just three days a week,” Mujeeb said.