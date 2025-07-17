Congress veteran C V Padmarajan passes away at 93

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and state president of the Congress party, C V Padmarajan, 93, died on Wednesday. The end came while being treated for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kollam.

A three-time minister, Padmarajan was part of the ministries led by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. Major portfolios he handled included Finance, Power and Fisheries. For a brief period, he also served as in-charge CM, when Karunakaran went abroad for medical treatment.

Padmarajan was born to K Velu Vaidyan and K M Thankamma at Paravur in Kollam on July 22, 1931. He entered politics through the All Travancore Students Congress and had participated in the Freedom Struggle. He was a practising lawyer and had served as district government pleader and public prosecutor.

In 1982, he was elected from Chathannoor assembly constituency and became a minister in the government led by K Karunakaran. The portfolios were Community Development and Fisheries.

Next year, he quit ministership to become KPCC president. In his second term as a minister he handled the portfolios of electricity and coir. For a brief period he served as finance minister as well.

As a minister in the A K Antony government, he handled the portfolios of Finance, Coir and Devaswom from March 1995 to May 1996.

Padmarajan is survived by wife R Vasantha Kumari, sons Aji and Ani.