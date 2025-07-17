Cusat under fire for denying MTech DS & AI admission to BTech AI students despite valid GATE scores

KOCHI: Shouldn’t a student who has passed BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, having a valid GATE score, get admission to MTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science and Artificial Intelligence)?

However, according to the rules of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), this is not the case. The person is eligible only for MTech in IT!

Speaking to TNIE, a candidate, who had a harrowing time seeking admission to MTech in DS and AI, says, “I graduated with excellent marks in BTech AI and DS from a reputed engineering college in the district. I even had a very good GATE score. But when I tried to submit my application for admission to the M Tech programme in DS and AI at Cusat, I could not find any options available.”

The online application portal gives the MTech in DS and AI option only for students who have passed the BTech in Computer Science.

“The funny part is that people from other interdisciplinary courses, like Biomedical Engineering, have been included in the eligibility list,” says another student who tried to apply for the course last year but had to settle with MTech in Cyber Security.

According to the candidate, they were allegedly instructed by some officials with the Department of Computer Science to mark their undergraduate degree in the portal as Computer Science to get the seat.

“The university refused inter-departmental transfer when approached,” added the candidate. Officials told them to trick the system to get into the programme. “Imagine the scenario wherein someone actually does it and is later found out? This is the age of RTI!!” say the candidates. They also question the thought process of university officials who forgot to include BTech DS and AI as an eligible course for admission to MTech DS and AI when it was first launched in 2019.

“When we pointed out the issue, the university officials said that they would rectify the mistake next year. However, we have come to know that this has been the issue last year too,” said the candidates.

University registrar, Arun A U, says that the university will look into the matter and take necessary steps.