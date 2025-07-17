Karkkidakam is here, it's time to refresh & revive

The Malayalam month of Karkkidakam begins today. Historically, it was referred to as a ‘panja masam’ (lean period), a season of gloom cast by torrential rains, agrarian distress, and widespread diseases.

Some turned to spirituality for solace and soul cleansing during this month. It also evolved as a period for ayurvedic treatments and practices to cleanse the body and prevent ailments.

Over time, Karkkidakam became an ‘annual maintenance’ season. A time for rejuvenation — from having medicinal gruel to undergoing therapeutic massages and detoxes.

Nowadays, it’s common to see ‘Karkkidaka kanji’ kits even at grocery stores and e-com platforms. And it’s unlikely one doesn’t come across ‘wellness packages’ offered by Ayurveda centres.