Karkkidakam is here, it's time to refresh & revive

The Malayalam month of Karkkidakam begins today. Historically, it was referred to as a ‘panja masam’ (lean period), a season of gloom cast by torrential rains, agrarian distress, and widespread diseases.
Some turned to spirituality for solace and soul cleansing during this month. It also evolved as a period for ayurvedic treatments and practices to cleanse the body and prevent ailments.
Over time, Karkkidakam became an ‘annual maintenance’ season. A time for rejuvenation — from having medicinal gruel to undergoing therapeutic massages and detoxes.
Nowadays, it’s common to see ‘Karkkidaka kanji’ kits even at grocery stores and e-com platforms. And it’s unlikely one doesn’t come across ‘wellness packages’ offered by Ayurveda centres.
“This is the time of the year when my phone keeps buzzing,” laughs Dr M R Vasudevan Namboothiri, former director of Ayurveda medical education department. “People keep calling with queries, just like you.”
Discussing the spike in interest, he explains that ayurveda equates a human body to the universe. “The changes in weather, environment, and food pattern will have an impact on the body too. Hence, ‘rithucharya’ or seasonal regimen is crucial in ayurveda.”
For example, as the intense summer gives way to the rains, the temperature cools down. “Just as the agni (fire/heat) in nature reduces, so will the agni within the human body. This can cause internal imbalance and consequent ailments,” says Dr Vasudevan.
“Moreover, during this period, our body’s immunity will be low. So, naturally, ailments set in — cold, caught, fever, fatigue, indigestion, inflammation, joint pains… the list goes on.”
Though ‘Karkkidaka treatment’ is a relatively new packaging, the concept is ancient. Ayurveda has texts and records about ‘varshakala’ (rainy season) treatment and rejuvenation.
These, however, have become more relevant in modern times. “Sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, being seated for long hours at work, and stress obviously take a toll on people,” notes Dr Remya Vijayan, assistant professor at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Tripunithura.
“The concept of Karkkidaka chikilsa or monsoon treatment has been gaining popularity in recent times as many people consider this month as a period to detoxify and rejuvenate their body and mind, and to be more healthy in the months ahead.”
From following diet regimens and consuming medicines to undergoing ‘panchakarma’ (detox therapy) and abhayanga (full-body oil massage), there are many kinds of treatments. “These help balance various ‘doshas’ in the body. According to Ayurveda, the body has mainly three doshas — vata, pitta and kapha. The imbalance of these doshas is higher in the wet and humid weather, making the human body more susceptible to diseases.”
Dr Remya notes an increase in youngsters seeking wellness therapies during Karkkidakam month. “In the past, people used to be much more active,” she says.
“They used to at least walk regularly, and there used to be some sense of food discipline. That’s not the case now, generally. Hence, ailments earlier considered to be ‘old-age issues’ — like back and neck pain, for example — are now increasingly being seen in youngsters. Many recognise the peril and seek treatments.”
Dr Lakshmi V R of Santhwanam Ayurveda clinic says youngsters make up the majority of her patients. “Most of them come for weekend packages. Ideally, one should take at least a week off. Proper rest is a part of treatment.”
Many youngsters seek therapies just for relaxation as well. “Like a break from their busy schedules,” says Dr Remya K R from Palakkad. “And as part of detox, many consume Karkkidaka kanji at home. However, before taking such methods, it is important to consult a doctor. As ingredients in this kanji are medicinal in nature and will not be suitable for all,” she cautions.
Though kanji kits are widely available in the market, it is not a one-stop solution for all. “The ingredients of kanji are prescribed as per one’s body type, digestive patterns, pre-existing diseases, etc. For instance, if a person with poor digestion and acidity uses ‘njavara’, which is difficult to digest, they will have trouble. Similarly, a diabetic should not use jaggery and coconut every morning when they prepare kanji. Whatever treatment one opts for, it has to be done as per expert advice,” she says.
Keep it simple
Not everyone has the time or money to seek intensive treatments or rejuvenation packages, which are known as ‘sukha chikilsa’. For those who do not have the privilege, there are simple ways to make daily food habits more season-friendly and healthy, says Dr M R Vasudevan Namboothiri. “For example, having Karkkidaka kanji will make digestion easy. One can add ‘panchakola choornam’ to their kanji to make it medicinal once a day.”
“Other tips include having buttermilk boiled with turmeric and ginger. Consuming it once a day with rice or kanji will aid digestion,” he adds. Using ginger in chammanthi or tea will help boost immunity. Reducing meat and greasy food is generally advised during this period. Green gram, either sprouted or cooked, is recommended for a nutritional boost.