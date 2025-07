THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to carry out euthanasia “strictly in accordance” with rules, and start mobile animal birth control (ABC) units as public concern mounts over rising stray dog menace and recent rabies-related deaths in the state.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Wednesday also warned of strict action against those disrupting operations of ABC centres.

He said the government will invoke the euthanasia provision under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures) Rules, 2023.

“It will be carried out strictly in accordance with Section 8 of the rules, which lays down procedures for humane euthanasia in specific circumstances,” he said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting jointly convened by Rajesh and Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani to review and strengthen measures to control stray dog population.

Section 8 allows euthanasia when the Union or state governments find an animal is “so diseased that it can spread disease” or if it is certified as “mortally injured or so severely injured or in such a physical condition that it shall be cruel to keep it alive.”

Mass vaccination drives for stray, pet dogs on cards

M B Rajesh said 152 portable ABC units will be deployed at block levels to manage stray dogs. Chinchurani said her department will soon roll out a portable ABC unit on a trial basis in Nedumangad municipality.

“The department has placed orders for seven more portable units; they will become operational immediately,” she said. Estimated to cost around `28 lakh, each unit can perform 25 sterilisation surgeries a day with five-day operative care.