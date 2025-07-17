Kerala to unveil new film policy by year-end; Kamal Haasan, Shobana among guests at August conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will formulate a comprehensive film policy by the end of this year, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said while unveiling the logo of the Kerala Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

He added that the draft policy, prepared by a committee led by filmmaker Shaji N Karun in 2023, will be presented at the conclave for discussion and feedback.

The two-day conclave, scheduled for August 2 and 3 at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall here, will be attended by over 500 prominent figures from the Indian and international film industry.

Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Shobana, Sheela, and others are expected to participate, along with representatives from 17 states that have already introduced film policies.

“On the first day alone, we expect around 1,500 participants. This is a serious initiative by the government to frame a well-rounded policy that reflects diverse voices,” the minister added.