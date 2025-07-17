Kerala to unveil new film policy by year-end; Kamal Haasan, Shobana among guests at August conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will formulate a comprehensive film policy by the end of this year, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said while unveiling the logo of the Kerala Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
He added that the draft policy, prepared by a committee led by filmmaker Shaji N Karun in 2023, will be presented at the conclave for discussion and feedback.
The two-day conclave, scheduled for August 2 and 3 at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall here, will be attended by over 500 prominent figures from the Indian and international film industry.
Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Shobana, Sheela, and others are expected to participate, along with representatives from 17 states that have already introduced film policies.
“On the first day alone, we expect around 1,500 participants. This is a serious initiative by the government to frame a well-rounded policy that reflects diverse voices,” the minister added.
Addressing recent controversies, including those surrounding the film Janaki vs State of Kerala featuring Suresh Gopi, Cherian reiterated the government’s firm stance in support of creative freedom.
“Such issues will also be discussed during the conclave,” he said.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave. The event will have nine sessions, five of which will be held on the first day. Key topics include gender equality, safety of women at workplace, policy discussions, and deliberations on the Hema Committee report.
“The conclave is part of the government’s broader efforts to support the film industry. We were the first state to establish an OTT platform, and we aim to do more,” Cherian said. He also revealed plans to construct new theatres and a recording studio and to use cinema as a tool to promote tourism in Kerala. Sources said the government is making all efforts to ensure participation from a wide range of national and international voices to shape a truly inclusive and forward-looking policy.