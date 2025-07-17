Kerala’s 150-year-old magnetic data offers new clues to predict deadly solar storms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over a century-and-a-half-old data from an observatory in Kerala may hold the key to the world to understand and predict deadly solar storms.

Magnetic records from the 19th century found at the Trivandrum Observatory, now functioning as Astronomical Observatory under the University of Kerala, have added fresh insight into one of Earth’s most powerful solar storms - the 1859 Carrington Event.

The data revealed that a significant geomagnetic disturbance had hit the Earth just days before the deadly super storm of September 2, 1859. Although the previous disturbance on August 28, 1859 was observed and recorded by scientists the world over, it was largely regarded as minor and insignificant. However, researchers at Kerala University have now revealed through a study that this earlier disturbance “primed” the Earth’s magnetic field and set the stage for the dramatic impact of the Carrington Event just days later.

The Carrington Event of 1859 was the most intense geomagnetic storm in recorded history, It was caused by a massive coronal mass ejection from the sun, reaching the Earth in just 17.6 hours. The event caused disruptions to telegraph systems, including sparking and fires in some stations. The Trivandrum Observatory that recorded the event was set up in 1837 by Swathi Thirunal, the then ruler of erstwhile Travancore. The facility was handed over to Kerala University in 1975.