Man gets three-day jail for Facebook posts scandalising Kerala HC judges; court rejects plea to suspend sentence

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has awarded a three-day simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on P K Suresh Kumar, Alangad, Ernakulam, for publishing Facebook posts that scandalised High Court judges.

Though the condemnor requested to suspend the executions of the sentence, the court declined it and directed the Registrar General to make out a warrant to ensure detention of the accused.

The division bench said that the accused has made serious and scurrilous allegations against the judges of the High Court, accusing them of having passed judicial orders for their advancement and with improper motives. Such allegations strike at the very foundation of the judicial institution and constitute gross contempt of court.

The order stated that during the proceedings, Suresh Kumar filed an affidavit justifying his actions and running to nearly 30 pages. Significantly, he did not deny authorship of the Facebook posts in question.

On the contrary, he expressly owned and justified each and every statement made therein. He offered explanations as to the circumstances that allegedly compelled him to publish the impugned posts, despite having tendered an unconditional apology in the earlier contempt proceedings.

However, while tendering evidence and during oral submissions, he took a contradictory stand, denying authorship of the posts and contending that the said posts were wrongly attributed to him.