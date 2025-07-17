Political biography on Oommen Chandy launched; remembered as leader of the masses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday described former chief minister Oommen Chandy as a true leader of the masses, known for his exceptional patience and empathy towards people.

He was speaking at the release of a political biography on Chandy, authored by his close aide and former press secretary P T Chacko. The first copy of the book was handed over to noted artist Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

Recollecting Chandy’s leadership style, Satheesan said, “He was always surrounded by crowds, listening patiently to everyone. He never complained or turned them away. I don’t have that level of patience, but Chandy never lost his calm. The United Nations award for his Janasamparka Yatra is a recognition of his administrative and people-management skills.”

He also recalled how Chandy had access to crucial files even while in the opposition. “I remember discussing the lottery scam with him. He knew it would be a major blow to the then V S Achuthanandan government. His sources and skills helped the opposition access key documents that exposed the scam,” he said.

Satheesan added that Chandy’s administrative decisions post-Janasamparka Yatra were swift and impactful. “He issued 43 government orders following the outreach programme, including initiatives like free medicine for haemophilia patients and subsidised cancer drugs,” he said.

Congress leader M M Hassan highlighted Chandy’s empathetic leadership and service-orientated approach which continue to inspire generations. “God blessed him with all the good qualities. His governance model remains a benchmark for all,” he said.

The book release event was attended by numerous Congress workers and prominent personalities, who shared their memories and reflections on Oommen Chandy.