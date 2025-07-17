Private bus strike partially called off in Kerala; minister backs fare hike talks, limited-stop permits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of private bus operators has called off their planned strike set for July 22, following discussions with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday.

While the Kerala Bus Operators Forum agreed to withdraw its strike, other bus associations have decided to proceed with their agitation plan.

The minister indicated that he supports a modest increase in student concession fares, acknowledging the bus operators’ demands. However, he emphasised that a final decision would be made after consulting both student organisations and bus operators. He also directed the Transport Secretary to meet with student union representatives within the next two weeks to reach a consensus.

Ganesh said that he would raise the issue of granting permits to private operators for limited-stop services on routes over 140 kilometres with the chief minister.

He reiterated his stand against the general strike by workers, which has invited opposition from some CPM leaders. “Kerala Congress (B) has its stand, though we are part of the LDF. We are against general strikes that stop people on the road and shut shops forcefully,” said Ganesh Kumar.