Sabarimala tractor row: Kerala HC questions why only driver booked, not ADGP Ajith Kumar

PATHANAMTHITTA / KOCHI: A case has been registered against the driver of the Sabarimala tractor that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar allegedly rode, in violation of Kerala High Court orders that restrict the use of tractors in the area around the hill shrine to transporting goods.

Meanwhile, terming the officer’s tractor ride as “very unfortunate” the HC on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind registering a case against just the driver. It sought to know why no action was taken against the officer who violated the court’s order.

The FIR, filed by Pampa police, accuses the driver of operating the vehicle recklessly and endangering public safety by transporting multiple individuals on a goods tractor. It, however, does not mention Ajith Kumar, sparking criticism and raising questions about accountability. Though the FIR names the tractor driver as an accused, it goes on to add that the whereabouts of the driver are “not known”.

Reports indicate that the incident took place last Saturday when Ajith Kumar travelled from Pampa to Sannidhanam on the police tractor for the navagraha pratishtha pooja. He reportedly took the same route and the same vehicle for his return journey on Sunday. Notably, he boarded and alighted the vehicle at points without CCTV surveillance, which fuelled further controversy.