TN steps up border checks; partially shuts NH entry from Kerala amid Nipah cases

PALAKKAD: Following the confirmation of Nipah virus cases in Kerala, the authorities have ramped up health surveillance at all Kerala-Tamil Nadu border entry points.

Acting swiftly on the directive of Coimbatore District Collector Pawan Kumar G Giriappanavar, the Tamil Nadu health department has enforced round-the-clock health screenings, including partial closure of the National Highway for inbound vehicles from Kerala.

All vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala are being thoroughly screened before being allowed entry, with particular focus at the crucial Chavadi checkpoint. A special team comprising over 30 healthcare workers from Coimbatore, led by Special Medical Officer Dr R Prathibha and Madukkarai Health Inspector M G Rajkumar, along with Chavadi Police personnel, has been deployed for 24/7 border monitoring.

The heightened alert follows the death of a native of Changaleeri in Mannarkkad, Palakkad district, who was confirmed to have shown symptoms consistent with the Nipah virus. With contact tracing intensifying across Palakkad and Malappuram, Tamil Nadu health officials have signalled the possibility of stricter measures in the coming days.

As part of the immediate containment effort, the main National Highway route from Kerala to Coimbatore has been temporarily closed. Vehicles are being diverted through service roads after inspection. However, vehicles heading to Kerala from Tamil Nadu are not being subjected to checks. “Thermal scanning and health screening are mandatory for all incoming passengers,” an official told the media.