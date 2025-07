Though Tharoor could not attend the meeting due to his visit abroad, the MP seems to be happy with the latest developments. “The party has always taken a position of inclusiveness,” an AICC leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “We were of the feeling that Tharoor will stand by the party,” he said. After the event in Kottayam, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to visit veteran leader A K Antony. However, Tharoor, who is set to reach the country on the day, will not be able to reach the state capital by that time.

‘Change in approach of new KPCC leadership’

However, Tharoor is likely to seek a one-on-one meeting with Rahul in New Delhi on the sidelines of the parliamentary session starting on July 21. It was in February that the two leaders last met, after Tharoor’s praise of the LDF government’s startup initiatives triggered a controversy.

“There is change in the approach of the new KPCC leadership and the AICC alike,” a leader close to Tharoor told TNIE. “Tharoor has no intention of leaving Congress. And there is no chance of regrouping of the old G 23 group or him becoming a part of it,” he said. According to sources, Tharoor might also discuss his views on some political, organisational and ideological issues with Rahul, if all goes smoothly. Tharoor and a section of leaders are of the view that the number of working committee members should be limited and the leadership should convene the CWC instead of an extended working committee to discuss important issues.