E-com platform delivers wrong lingerie, woman awarded Rs 5k in damages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Thiruvananthapuram woman who sued an online seller for delivering her the wrong items was awarded Rs 5,000 compensation by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC). In her complaint, the woman said she made the purchase while on bed rest after a fall.

On September 2, 2024, she placed the order on the e-commerce platform Shopify for a pack of three 5XL front button buckle sleep bras. The payment, Rs 799, was made through cash-on-delivery mode. The delivered pack contained only two bras.

Also, they were front open bras, that too, of different sizes. She immediately tried to contact the seller through the website link for return and refund. However, she could not contact them.