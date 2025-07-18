Ex-army man missing after Houthi strike on cargo vessel

ALAPPUZHA: A Kayamkulam native posted as security officer has been missing since July 7 after Houthi rebels attacked and sunk the cargo ship he was on in the Red Sea.

Anilkumar Raveendran, 52, of Pathiyoor is among the 12 crew members of Liberia-flagged M V Eternity C who are missing since the attack. One other Keralite crew member, Augustine from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, was rescued along with six others by the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR).

Anilkumar, a retired Indian Army officer, last contacted his family via phone on July 6, a day before the attack and told them the ship was heading towards the Red Sea. The family is now frantically seeking information about his whereabouts.

Anilkumar’s wife Sreeja, who was officially informed about his disappearance by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, has reached out to the Union government as well as Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal urging immediate intervention to locate and rescue her husband.