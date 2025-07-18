Follow footsteps of Oommen Chandy, Rahul Gandhi tells Congress leaders

KOTTAYAM: As the state is heading for crucial elections later this year and early next year, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha called on the party leaders and members to emulate the legacy of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in addressing the needs of the people. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held as part of the second death anniversary of Chandy in Puthuppally in Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday.

Rahul, who expressed his aspiration to cultivate more leaders like Oommen Chandy, told the leaders to touch the feelings of the people to become a leader. “If you do not feel for the people or are not able to connect with them or hug them, you may not be a leader. Unfortunately, the real tragedy in Indian politics is that very few people care for others, listen to them or touch them. Oommen Chandy was one of the masters of political feeling I have come across in my political life” he said.

Rahul further said Oommen Chandy faced brutal and unfair political attacks during his career. “He endured criminal assaults and non-stop lies were spread against him. Yet, I have never heard him respond with anger. Oommen Chandy is not just an individual, but a special person in Kerala politics. Kerala has the tradition of these types of people,” he said.