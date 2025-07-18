Follow footsteps of Oommen Chandy, Rahul Gandhi tells Congress leaders

KOTTAYAM: As the state is heading for crucial elections later this year and early next year, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha called on the party leaders and members to emulate the legacy of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in addressing the needs of the people. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held as part of the second death anniversary of Chandy in Puthuppally in Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday.
Rahul, who expressed his aspiration to cultivate more leaders like Oommen Chandy, told the leaders to touch the feelings of the people to become a leader. “If you do not feel for the people or are not able to connect with them or hug them, you may not be a leader. Unfortunately, the real tragedy in Indian politics is that very few people care for others, listen to them or touch them. Oommen Chandy was one of the masters of political feeling I have come across in my political life” he said.
Rahul further said Oommen Chandy faced brutal and unfair political attacks during his career. “He endured criminal assaults and non-stop lies were spread against him. Yet, I have never heard him respond with anger. Oommen Chandy is not just an individual, but a special person in Kerala politics. Kerala has the tradition of these types of people,” he said.
Rahul also described Oommen Chandy as a ‘guru’ for him and many other politicians in Kerala. “A guru is someone who shows direction through his actions. In many ways, Oommen Chandy has been a guru for me and many people in Kerala. He showed us the direction, not through mere words or theories, but through his actions. I look forward to many young people in Kerala following in his footsteps and embracing the tradition of politics of Kerala,” he said.
Additionally, Rahul highlighted Oommen Chandy's initiative, the 'Sruthi Tharangam' project, which was launched not for electoral gain, but to ensure that every single child in Kerala should be able to hear.
Before participating in the commemoration meeting, Rahul paid his respects at Chandy’s tomb at St. George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally, where he offered floral tributes and lit a candle.
Rahul also handed over the keys of 12 houses built by the Ommen Chandy foundation to the beneficiaries on the occasion. On the occasion, he launched the KPCC’s charitable initiative in memory of Oommen Chandy, titled ‘Smrithi Tharangam.’
The UDF leaders, various religious and community organisations’ heads, including AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal, Deepa Das Munshi, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, supreme head of Orthodox Church and many others were present at the event.