Kerala makes historic leap in Swachh Survekshan with eight cities in Top 100

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time ever, eight urban local bodies from Kerala have been named among top 100 cleanest Indian cities in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2024. Kochi, Mattannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Guruvayur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have secured spots in the top 100 list. Kochi secured the 50th rank, making it the lone Kerala local body to find a place in the top 50 cleanest cities.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh termed the milestone a historic leap forward for Kerala in the field of waste management, saying in the last survey, urban local bodies from Kerala could not find a place even in the top-1000 list.

Last year, Kochi was ranked 3,963, Mattannur 1,854 and Guruvayur 2,364. The best rank Kerala achieved last year was 1,370. This year, its lowest rank is 1,385.