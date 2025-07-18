Kerala makes historic leap in Swachh Survekshan with eight cities in Top 100

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time ever, eight urban local bodies from Kerala have been named among top 100 cleanest Indian cities in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2024. Kochi, Mattannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Guruvayur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have secured spots in the top 100 list. Kochi secured the 50th rank, making it the lone Kerala local body to find a place in the top 50 cleanest cities.
Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh termed the milestone a historic leap forward for Kerala in the field of waste management, saying in the last survey, urban local bodies from Kerala could not find a place even in the top-1000 list.
Last year, Kochi was ranked 3,963, Mattannur 1,854 and Guruvayur 2,364. The best rank Kerala achieved last year was 1,370. This year, its lowest rank is 1,385.
Meanwhile, Mattannur municipality in Kannur received a special category award and emerged as a model for waste management. Thiruvananthapuram corporation became the first Kerala city to receive the prestigious Water+ rating, the highest certification for open defecation-free status. In addition, 13 cities earned ODF certification, 77 got ODF+, and three got ODF++ ratings.
“Following the Brahmapuram fire in 2023, the state government launched an aggressive intervention through Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. These awards and recognitions are a reflection of the unified efforts the state made to address waste management in a scientific and structured manner,” Rajesh said.
In the Garbage-Free City (GFC) Star Rating category, three Kerala municipalities received 3-star ratings, and 20 got 1-star status. No municipality from Kerala had ever received a star rating before, said a release issued by the LSGD.
The survey was held based on citizen’s feedback regarding the cleanliness of the city, assessment of waste treatment facilities and field inspections. Various parameters, including cleanliness, urban beautification, treatment of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and waste water management, were considered during the field inspection