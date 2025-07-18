Kerala state finance dept warns PSEs over audit delays, threatens to withhold grants

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has asked public sector enterprises (PSEs) under the state government to finalise their accounts in a time-bound manner.

A circular by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal warned of withholding future grants to organisations failing to do so. It directed secretaries of administrative departments to ensure the direction is followed by the PSEs under their control. The circular cited the CAG’s observations in the State Finances Audit Report 2022-23 that had flagged the issue. The report, tabled in the assembly this March, had pointed out that 24 autonomous bodies had not submitted annual accounts to the CAG and 79 accounts were pending for one to 10 years.

The CAG report had said only 16 of 131 PSEs submitted accounts for audit. This constituted 12.21% of the total PSEs under CAG’s audit jurisdiction.

The circular asked all PSUs as well as autonomous bodies to ensure their accounts are up to date and 50% of the pending audit paras/annual accounts should be reduced/completed within September 30.

“Any lapse will be viewed seriously, the finance officers concerned will be held responsible and will lead to denial of further access to government grants and funds,” it said.