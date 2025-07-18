Kerala to take strict action in Thevalakkara student electrocution death case; family to get house, aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of General Education will take strong action in the incident where Midhun, a Class 8 student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam, allegedly died after being electrocuted on campus, said Minister V Sivankutty.
The decision comes after the department received a detailed report from the Director of General Education. The minister announced a series of steps to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.
The school headmistress will be suspended with immediate effect. A show-cause notice will be issued to the school management for allegedly failing to act on safety lapses. The management has been asked to respond within three days.
The Additional Educational Officer who was in charge of the school at the time will be asked to provide an explanation. Since the District Educational Officer of Kollam had retired when the academic year began, AEO Antony Peter had been given the DEO's additional charge.
The department will use powers under Rule 7 of Chapter 3 of the Kerala Education Rules to take further action against the management if necessary. The minister also urged the management to seriously consider providing financial assistance to Midhun's family.
A sum of Rs 3 lakh will be given to the family from the department's PD account as emergency relief. Through the Kerala Scouts and Guides, the department will build a new house for the family. Midhun’s younger sibling will receive free education up to Class 12, including full exemption from exam fees. A separate government order will be issued in this regard.
The Parent Teacher Association of the school will be reconstituted. The Minister for Local Self Government will be informed to examine the role of the local body in this matter.
Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “All steps will be taken with that seriousness in mind,” he said.
The minister also referred to a circular issued on 13 May this year by the Director of General Education ahead of school reopening. The circular had laid out clear safety guidelines and preparations to be undertaken by all schools for the 2025–26 academic year.
The first heading in the circular was on school safety. One of the major instructions had stated that if any electric posts, lines, transformer units or fencing structures were found to be dangerous on or near school premises, officials should inform the KSEB and take immediate steps to ensure student safety.
The circular had been sent to all Deputy Directors, DIET Principals, RDDs, ADs, District Deputy Directors, District SSK Project Coordinators, District Project Officers, KITE District Coordinators, Vidyakiranam District Coordinators, all Head Teachers, and all Principals. The minister said the circular showed how much importance the department had placed on safety measures before schools reopened.