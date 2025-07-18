Kerala to take strict action in Thevalakkara student electrocution death case; family to get house, aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of General Education will take strong action in the incident where Midhun, a Class 8 student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam, allegedly died after being electrocuted on campus, said Minister V Sivankutty.

The decision comes after the department received a detailed report from the Director of General Education. The minister announced a series of steps to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The school headmistress will be suspended with immediate effect. A show-cause notice will be issued to the school management for allegedly failing to act on safety lapses. The management has been asked to respond within three days.

The Additional Educational Officer who was in charge of the school at the time will be asked to provide an explanation. Since the District Educational Officer of Kollam had retired when the academic year began, AEO Antony Peter had been given the DEO's additional charge.

The department will use powers under Rule 7 of Chapter 3 of the Kerala Education Rules to take further action against the management if necessary. The minister also urged the management to seriously consider providing financial assistance to Midhun's family.