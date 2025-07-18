Kerala’s largest micro-irrigation project nears completion in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: In a major step towards tackling water scarcity in Palakkad’s eastern belt, the first phase of the Moolathara Right Bank Canal extension project, touted as Kerala’s largest community-based micro-irrigation initiative, is nearing completion.

Designed to serve drought-prone areas in Chittur, particularly the Eruthenpathy panchayat, the 6.43-km canal stretches from Korayar to Varattayar with a width of 10 metres. The project aims to supply drinking and irrigation water to some of the most rain-deficient zones in the state, using modern drip and lift irrigation techniques for optimal efficiency.

“Serving areas that receive less than 1,000 mm of rainfall annually, this canal extension represents more than an engineering feat, it ensures water security, agricultural resilience and community-led development for Palakkad,” said Sudheer Padikkal, general manager of the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), while speaking to TNIE.

The villages of Kozhinjampara, Vadakarapathy and Eruthenpathy in the Chittur region lie in Kerala’s rain shadow zone, which receives one-third of the state's average annual rainfall of about 3,000 mm. These areas are typically dry, with minimal vegetation, due to surrounding hills that block rain-bearing winds.

Once completed, the first phase of the project will provide sustainable irrigation to 3,575 hectares, reducing water use by up to 70 per cent through precision drip systems and significantly increasing agricultural productivity. Officials said the initiative is expected to serve as a model for decentralised and climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure in Kerala.

"Phase II of the extension—from Varattayar to Velanthavalam—is already underway and will cover additional areas, extending benefits to over 10,000 hectares once completed," Padikkal hoped.

Launched in 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs 262.10 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the project is being executed by K K Constructions, under the supervision of KIIDC.

In addition to modern infrastructure, the canal network will integrate several traditional irrigation systems, including century-old canals built during the reign of local kings such as the Kalyana-Krishna Iyer and Paul Souza canal systems, along with existing check dams on the Korayar and Varattayar rivers.

“Over 80 per cent of the first phase work is complete. We hope to commission it by early 2026,” Padikkal added.