Rahul to inaugurate Oommen Chandy’s second death anniversary observance today

KOTTAYAM: Amid Congress’ efforts to re-establish its clout in Central Travancore, the second death anniversary observance of its iconic leader Oommen Chandy will be held on Friday.

Making it an opportunity to mobilise its cadre ahead of crucial elections, the party has made elaborate arrangements in Puthuppally, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi set to inaugurate a public meet.

Rahul’s visit is anticipated to energise the party’s rank and file ahead of local body elections this year and assembly elections next year. “Victory in Nilambur by-election has already boosted the morale of our workers. Rahul’s presence will further invigorate our ranks,” said a Congress leader.

Rahul will pay respects at Chandy’s tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally.

He will hand over keys of 11 houses built by the Oommen Chandy Foundation to beneficiaries, and launch ‘Smrithi Tharangam’, KPCC’s charitable initiative, The Meenadom Sports Turf, the second Oommen Chandy Sports Arena being developed as part of an anti-drug campaign, will be inaugurated at the event.